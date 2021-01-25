TSX Ends Higher; BlackBerry, Tfi International Hog Limelight

After swinging between gains and losses till well past noon, the Canadian stock market gained in strength thanks to strong buying in , industrial and telecom stocks to eventually end on a positive note on Monday.

While worries about growth amid spikes in cases and stricter lockdown measures in several countries weighed on the market, optimism about bigger stimulus from the U.S. provided some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with a gain of 60.11 points or 0.34% at 17,906.02. The index touched a low of 17,735.92 and a high of 17,931.05 in the session.

The Capped Information Technology Index climbed 2.1%. BlackBerry (BB.TO) hogged the limelight, extending recent gains, and ended 28.3% up.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) ended nearly 2% up, while Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) both ended nearly 1% up. Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) advanced by about 0.5%.

In the industrial section, Tfi International (TFII.TO) soared 32.25% after signing a definitive agreement to acquire UPS Freight, the less-than-truckload and dedicated truckload divisions of United Parcel Service, Inc. for US$800 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis before working capital and other adjustments.

New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO) and Badger Daylighting (BAD.TO) gained about 5% and 3%, respectively. Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO), Russel Metals (RUS.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Mullen Group (MTL.TO) and Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) moved up 1.4 to 2.85%.

Air Canada (AC.TO), Aecon Group (ARE.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) and Snc-Lavalin (SNC.TO) declined sharply.

Telecom stocks Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO), Telus Corp (T.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B.TO) gained 1.2 to 1.8%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) were among the notable gainers from other sectors.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) and Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) declined sharply.

