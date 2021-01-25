IPO Lockup Expiration Alert: AlloVir Inc. (ALVR)

The lockup period of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) ends on January 26.

Founded in 2013, AlloVir is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company developing allogeneic T cell therapies to treat devastating viral diseases.

The company's lead product candidate, Viralym-M, is an allogeneic, multi-virus-specific T cell therapy targeting five viruses namely BK virus, or BKV, cytomegalovirus, or CMV, adenovirus, or AdV, Epstein-Barr virus, or EBV, and human herpesvirus 6, or HHV-6.

A phase II proof of concept study of Viralym-M, dubbed CHARMS, has demonstrated promising preliminary disease outcome and safety data.

A phase II placebo-controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of Viralym-M compared to placebo for the prevention of AdV, BKV, CMV, EBV, HHV-6, and JCV infection and/or disease, in high-risk patients after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant is underway, with initial data expected this year.

Also in the pipeline are:

ALVR109, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf virus-specific T cell therapy , is currently under phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of high risk COVID-19 patients, with initial data is expected in 2021.

ALVR106, an allogeneic, multi-virus-specific T cell therapy, targeting Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Influenza, Parainfluenza Virus (PIV), and Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV), for which the initiation of a proof of concept trial is expected this year.

ALVR107, for the treatment of hepatitis B, and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, or HHV8-associated diseases, both of which are under preclinical development.

AlloVir made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 30, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $17 each and as mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires on January 26.

ALVR opened the first day of trading on July 30 at $21.00 and closed at $25.39 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $18.15 and a high of $48.96.

ALVR closed Monday's trading at $41.91, down 1.83%. In after hours trading, the stock was further down 2.17% to $41.00.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com