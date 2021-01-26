European Economics Preview: IMF World Economic Outlook Report Due

The World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund and the labor market statistics from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.1 percent in three months to November from 4.9 percent in three months to October.

At 3.00 am ET, December producer price data is due from Spain. Prices had dropped 2.8 percent on year in November.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden publishes producer prices for December. Economists forecast prices to fall 5.4 percent annually, following a 4.4 percent drop in November.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Distributive Trades survey results for January. The retail sales balance is seen at -28 percent versus -3 percent in December.

At 8.00 am ET, the International Monetary Fund publishes World Economic Outlook.



In the meantime, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to keep its key rate unchanged at 0.6 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.