Japan Services Producer Prices Fall For Third Month

Japan's services producer prices declined for the third straight month in December, data released by the Bank of Japan showed on Tuesday.

The services producer price index fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.5 percent drop in November. This was the third straight consecutive month of decline.

On a monthly basis, services producer price inflation eased to 0.1 percent from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

Excluding international transportation, services producer prices gained 0.1 percent annually after rising 0.2 percent in November.

