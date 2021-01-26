Spain Producer Prices Fall At Slower Pace In December

Spain's producer prices continued to decline in December albeit at a slower pace, data from the statistical office INE showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices decreased 1.4 percent year-on-year in December, much slower than the 2.8 percent fall posted in November.

The annual fall was driven by a 6.3 percent decline in energy prices. Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent.

Among other components of the producer price index, capital and intermediate goods prices grew 0.8 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. At the same time, consumer goods prices gained 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 1 percent versus a 0.9 percent increase in November.

Economic News

