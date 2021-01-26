Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ADMS, GOVX, ATOS, KRMD, SEEL...

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) is up 18% at $6.00 in pre-market trading Tuesday, adding to yesterday's gain of 7%. The company's flagship product is GOCOVRI, a FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medicines. Adamas has proposed a revision to the indication statement to include GOCOVRI as an appropriate therapy for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease patients receiving levodopa and the FDA decision is expected on February 1, 2021.

2. GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) is up over 17% at $5.99 in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday's gain of 11%, on no news. The company is developing a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and early this month, was awarded a Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant to support its development. The Phase 1 grant, titled, "Preclinical Development of GV-MVA-VLP Vaccines against COVID-19," will support the ongoing design, construction and preclinical testing of GeoVax's vaccine candidates in preparation for human clinical trials.

3. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) is up nearly 16% at $4.01 in pre-market trading on no news. The company's first commercial product, EVOMELA, was launched in China in August 2019. It is approved for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation in the multiple myeloma setting. When reporting Q3 financial results in November, CASI revealed that EVOMELA revenues for the quarter were $4.2 million, and that for the full year 2020, it expected revenue to exceed $14 million, performing better than had been previously forecast.

4. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) is up more than 15% at $3.44 in pre-market trading Tuesday, adding to yesterday's gain of 59%. The company's AT-301 COVID-19 nasal spray is under phase I development, with final data expected this quarter. Dr. Steven C. Quay, President and CEO of the company, is scheduled to speak as a panelist at the 2021 Precision Medicine World Conference "21st Century Precision Medicine in the Age of COVID-19" today.

5. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is up over 8% at $2.86 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 40%. The company AMZEEQ, indicated for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older, and ZILX, for use in rosacea. Last week, the company executed a contract with a major Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) for AMZEEQ and ZILXI. AMZEEQ received FDA approval in October 2019 and ZILXI in May 2020.

6. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is up over 4% at $2.81 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's gain of 15%, on no news. The company's flagship product is TAEUS, which is currently cleared for sale in countries that recognize the CE mark. This device is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions. A 510(k) application for TAEUS has been submitted to the FDA, with clearance expected this year.

7. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) is up 7% at $1.81 in pre-market hours today, on no news. Last November, the company reported encouraging preliminary safety and tolerability data collected from its Phase 1 trial of ALLN-346 in healthy volunteers. ALLN-346 is intended for the treatment of hyperuricemia in patients with gout and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A phase 1b multiple-ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers and a phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with hyperuricemia and CKD are expected to be initiated in the first half of 2021, with initial data from both studies expected in the second half of 2021.

8. KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is up over 13% at $8.55 in pre-market trading on no news. The company's lead drug candidate is KP415, an investigational product candidate for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which is under FDA review, with a decision expected on March 2, 2021. A 1-for-16 reverse stock split was implemented on Dec.23, 2020.

In the Red

1. Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) is down nearly 19% at $4.18 in pre-market trading, on the announcement of preliminary financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020. Preliminary revenue for full year 2020 is expected to be approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% compared with $23.2 million in 2019. But Wall Street analysts were expecting revenue of $25.9 million for the year. The company has also announced that Don Pettigrew has resigned as President and CEO, and that its Medical Board member, Jim Beck, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

2. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) is down nearly 10% in pre-market hours today, on news of the company commencing a proposed underwritten public offering of shares of common stock.

3. Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is down over 7% at $2.03 in pre-market hours today, following the launch of public offering of common stock. Early this month, the company announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 clinical study of LPCN 1144 in biopsy-confirmed non-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis male subjects, dubbed LiFT. The 36-week biopsy data from the LiFT study are expected in mid-2021.

4. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is down 6% at $17.66 in pre-market trading Tuesday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 26% yesterday, on news of the company receiving FDA approval for its lupus nephritis drug LUPKYNIS.

