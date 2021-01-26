Facebook News Launched In UK

Facebook has rolled out the Facebook News feature for users across the United Kingdom, the only destination outside the United States to get the feature.

Facebook News comes as a tab in the Android or iOS version of the Facebook app that will feature news from hundreds of leading national, local and lifestyle outlets.

Facebook News is a dedicated place for news on Facebook. The social media giant had initially test-launched the Facebook News feature to a subset of people in the U.S. in October 2019 and then a revamped version was rolled out to all users in the U.S. in June 2020.

Facebook News is a feature on the platform exclusively for news, where Facebook pays publishers for their content. Since its launch in the U.S. last year, publisher partners have seen the benefit of additional traffic and new audiences.

This is the beginning of a series of international investments in news. Last year, Facebook had confirmed plans for a bigger international expansion for Facebook News, with countries including Brazil, France, Germany, and India. France and Germany are next in line.

For U.K. users, Facebook has tied up with a number of new partners for Facebook News, including Channel 4 News, Daily Mail Group, DC Thomson, Financial Times, Sky News and Telegraph Media Group.

These names are in addition to outlets already announced including The Economist, The Guardian, The Independent, STV and hundreds of local news sites from Archant, Iliffe, JPI Media, Midlands News Association and Reach as well as lifestyle outlets such as GQ, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Vogue and many more.



Currently, Facebook is highlighting a collection of COVID-19-specific stories, giving people access to timely and relevant news and information about the pandemic.

Facebook has been postponing the introduction of its new Facebook News feature to Australia due to the ongoing regulatory stalemate and the release of the draft News Media Bargaining Code by Australia's consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission or ACCC. The new code will force Facebook to pay for news sourced from local media outlets.

