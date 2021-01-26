logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Regeneron's Interim Late-stage Study Shows Antibody Cocktail Effective To Prevent COVID-19

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (REGN) antibody cocktail REGEN-COV was effective in preventing COVID-19 in people at high risk of infection, as per an interim results from a late-stage study.

As per the interim analysis of 409 people participating in a phase 3 trial, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail) caused a 100% prevention of symptomatic infection and about 50% lower overall rates of infection.

"These data using REGEN-COV as a passive vaccine suggest that it may both reduce transmission of the virus as well as reduce viral and disease burden in those who still get infected," said George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron.

The company said it looks forward to seeing the full dataset early next quarter and will discuss the current results with regulatory authorities, including the potential to expand the Emergency Use Authorization.

Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody therapy REGN-COV2 received emergency use authorization in November from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said Tuesday that the REGEN-COV antibody cocktail may be able to help break the virus spreading chain by providing immediate passive immunity to those at high risk of infection, in contrast to active vaccines which take weeks to provide protection. The antibody cocktail could be effective both as a therapeutic and as a passive vaccine.

The company noted that that the REGEN-COV Phase 3 prevention trial evaluated the use of REGEN-COV as a "passive vaccine" to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. Passive vaccination provides immediate short-term passive immunity, by delivering protective virus-neutralizing antibodies, either through therapeutic antibody medicines like REGEN-COV or from mother to child through breastmilk.

Traditional vaccines work by activating the immune system to develop its own antibodies, a process that typically takes weeks, but provides longer-term active immunity.

The initial descriptive analysis included 409 evaluable participants enrolled early in the trial who did not have COVID-19 at baseline and were "seronegative," meaning they did not have existing antibodies in their blood to SARS-CoV-2. Individuals were eligible for the trial if they had a household member with COVID-19.

Participants were tested weekly by nasopharyngeal swab. The confirmatory results will evaluate the ability of REGEN-COV to prevent asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 infections as the primary endpoint. The trial has enrolled over 2,000 participants.

In addition, REGEN-COV is being studied in two late-stage hospitalized patient trials and a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of non-hospitalized patients.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Facebook News Launched In UK
Facebook has rolled out the Facebook News feature for users across the United Kingdom, the only destination outside the United States to get the feature. Facebook News comes as a tab in the Android or iOS version of the Facebook app that will feature news from hundreds of leading national, local and lifestyle outlets.
GE Q4 Profit Surges, Revenue Beats View
General Electric Co. (GE) Tuesday reported a surge in its fourth-quarter profit. However, total revenues for the quarter dropped 16 percent from the prior year. But quarterly revenues beat analysts' estimates.
UBS Q4 Results Climb, Announces Dividend And Share Repurchase; Stock Up
Shares of UBS Group AG were gaining around 3 percent in Swiss trading after the banking major reported Tuesday significantly higher profit in its fourth quarter, driven by improved performance in all divisions, mainly asset management and Investment Bank. Further, the company announced a dividend, as well as plans to repurchase up to $1.1 billion of shares in the first quarter.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap