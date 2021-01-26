TSX Ends Notably Lower

The Canadian stock market ended notably lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses in energy, , consumer discretionary and materials sections.

The mood was cautious amid a lack of positive news. Worries about a surge in cases, delay in vaccine supplies and uncertainty about additional stimulus in the U.S. weighed on stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 126.61 points or 0.71% at 17,779.41, slightly off the session's low of 17,774.38. The index edged up to 17,945.01 at the start.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) lost 8.75%, 8.4% and 7.4%, respectively. Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) lost 2 to 5%.

Technology stocks Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) ended lower by 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) declined 3.7%, Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) closed lower by about 2.5% and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) lost 2.2%.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) were among the major losers in the materials section.

Among financial shares, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) closed weak, while Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) rallied 3.4%.

Pharma stock Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) plunged 6.7% following a rating downgrade.

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) ended lower by 4% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) declined 2.1%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) both gained about 7.5%, while Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) moved up 4.55% and 4%, respectively.

In the consumer discretionary section, Magna International (MG.TO) ended 3% down, while Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) and Dollarama (DOL.TO) both ended lower by 1.65%.

