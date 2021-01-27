Japan Retail Sales Data Due On Thursday

Japan will on Thursday release December numbers for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to sink 0.4 percent on year after rising 0.7 percent in November.

Australia will see Q4 data for import and export prices. Import prices are tipped to fall 2.4 percent on quarter after sinking 3.5 percent in Q3. Export prices are expected to slip 1.3 percent on quarter after dropping 5.1 percent in the three months prior.

The Philippines will provide Q4 data for gross domestic product; in Q3, GDP was up 8.0 percent on quarter and down 11.5 percent on year.

New Zealand will see December figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth NZ$4.95 billion and exports were at NZ$5.2 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$252 million.

Singapore will release preliminary Q4 numbers for unemployment; in Q3, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.

Finally, the in Malaysia are closed on Thursday in observance of Thaipusam and will re-open on Friday.

