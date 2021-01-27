European Economics Preview: Germany GfK Consumer Confidence Data Due

Consumer sentiment survey results from Germany and France are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group Gfk is set to publish Germany's consumer sentiment survey data for February. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index is seen at -7.9 versus -7.3 in January.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases consumer sentiment survey results. The sentiment index is seen falling to 94 in January from 95 in December.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden is set to issue foreign trade data for December.

Half an hour later, Austria's manufacturing PMI and unemployment figures from Poland are due. Poland's jobless rate is forecast to rise to 6.2 percent in December from 6.1 percent in November.

