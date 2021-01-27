Malaysia Producer Prices Decline Slows In December

Malaysia's producer prices declined at a softer rate in December, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in December, following a 3.0 percent decrease in November.

Among sectors, prices of mining declined the most by 40.0 percent annually in December and prices for electricity and gas supply fell 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 23.5 percent. Prices for water supply and manufacturing increased 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.7 percent in December, following a 2.0 percent increase in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.