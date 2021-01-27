Finland Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Confidence Improves In January

Finland's consumer and industrial confidence improved in January, separate survey results showed on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -0.9 in January from -4.6 in December, Statistics Finland said.

Among the four components, households' expectations of their own improved in January and intentions to spend money on durable goods increased.

Households' expectations concerning Finland's economy and expectation concerning one's own economy were on the long-term average level.

The data was collected from 1,065 persons between January 1 and 19.

Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose five points to 0 in January from -5 in December. The reading was well below the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator decreased to -19 in January from -15 in December. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -6.

The service sector confidence indicator rose to -4 in January from -9 points in the previous month.

The retail trade confidence gained three points to +1 in January, which was above the long-term average of -1.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

