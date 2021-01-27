Japan Leading Index Rises Less Than Estimated

Japan's leading index rose less than estimated in November, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The final reading for the leading index, which measures the future economic activity, was 96.4 in November, up from 94.3 in the previous month.The initial reading was 96.6.

The coincident index declined to 89.0 in November from 89.4 in the previous month. The flash reading was 89.1.

The lagging index fell to 91.0 in November from 91.2 in the previous month. The initial reading was 89.8.

Economic News

