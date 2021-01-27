US COVID Deaths Cross 4000 Again

In a quick reverse to the downward trend, deaths surged past the 4000 mark in the United States on Tuesday.

This is the fourth time that more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in a single day since the pandemic broke out in the country a year ago.

With 4087 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 425216, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases is falling nearly everywhere in the country. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the country fell to the lowest figure in 43 days.

108,957 people are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection, which is the fewest since December 14, according to the latest data by COVID Tracking Project. Out of this, 20,573 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units. The numbers reached a peak of 132,474 on January 6.

While cases and hospitalizations are falling, the 7-day average for deaths jumped up Tuesday.

After many dark weeks, the situation in California is improving. Tuesday's reported case count in the state - 17028 - is the lowest since December 1. Hospitalizations have fallen to levels last seen before Christmas. However, reported deaths remain at record levels.

The test positivity rate remained steady at 9.08 percent.

44.3 million anti-covid vaccine doses were distributed and 23.5 million people were vaccinated on Tuesday, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a nationwide "import alert" for all alcohol-based hand sanitizers imported from Mexico pending the agency's product safety review. "Over the course of the ongoing pandemic, the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products from Mexico that were labelled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but tested positive for methanol contamination," says a FDA press release.

With the pandemic showing no sign of easing, the confirmed cases of the coronavirus crossed 100 million globally.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Covid-19 has killed 100,000 people in the U.K., making it the country with the highest number of confirmed deaths in the world, proportionate to population.

