Slovakia Producer Prices Continue To Fall

Slovakia's producer prices continued to decline in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.8 percent decline in November. Prices fell for the ninth consecutive month.

The domestic market prices rose 0.4 percent annually in December, after a 0.1 percent decrease in the previous month.

Prices for mining and quarrying grew 1.8 percent yearly in December, while those of manufacturing fell 2.6 percent.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 5.1 percent and those of water supply gained 3.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent in December, after a 0.4 percent increase in the preceding month.

