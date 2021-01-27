Sweden Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

Sweden's trade balance swung to a surplus in December from a deficit a year ago, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of SEK 2.7 billion in December versus a deficit of SEK 2.9 billion in the same month last year. In November, the trade surplus was SEK 2.4 billion.

On an annual basis, exports grew 2.0 percent in December, while imports decreased 2.0 percent.

The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 20.7 billion in December, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 18.0 billion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus grew to SEK 5.2 billion in December from SEK 5.0 billion in November. In October, the trade surplus was SEK 4.7 billion.

For the January to December period, the trade surplus was SEK 59.5 billion. Exports and imports declined by 6.0 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively.

