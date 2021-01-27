Lilly, Vir Biotechnology, GSK Say First Patient Dosed In Expanded BLAZE-4 Trial - Quick Facts

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK,GSK.L) said Wednesday they are collaborating to evaluate a combination of two COVID-19 therapies in low-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Lilly has expanded its ongoing BLAZE-4 trial to evaluate the administration of bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) 700mg with VIR-7831 (also known as GSK4182136) 500mg. Both are neutralizing antibodies that bind to different epitopes of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The collaboration marks the first time that monoclonal antibodies from separate companies will be brought together to explore potential outcomes.

The companies said that the first patient has been dosed in the expanded BLAZE-4 trial.

Bamlanivimab is a neutralizing antibody directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus. Bamlanivimab is authorized for emergency use for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

VIR-7831 is a dual-action monoclonal antibody that was selected for clinical development based on its potential to both block viral entry into healthy cells and clear infected cells, as well as its potential to provide a high barrier to resistance.

BLAZE-4 (NCT04634409) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of bamlanivimab alone, and bamlanivimab with other neutralizing antibodies including VIR-7831 (GSK4182136) versus placebo for the treatment of symptomatic COVID-19 in the outpatient setting.

Across all treatment arms, the trial will enroll an estimated 1,000 participants in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The primary outcome measure is percentage of participants who have a viral load greater than 5.27 at day 7. Additional endpoints include change from baseline to day 7 in SARS-CoV-2 viral load, percentage of participants who experience COVID-related hospitalization, ER visit or death from baseline through day 29, as well as safety.

