Taiwan Bourse Tipped To Head South On Thursday

The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 500 points or 3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,700-point plateau although it figures to see renewed selling pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft due to coronavirus relief package concerns and heavy speculative trading. The European and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday as the financial shares and stocks were mostly in the green, while the plastic companies were soft.

For the day, the index gained 42.60 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 15,701.45 after trading between 15,642.12 and 15,837.47.

Among the actives, CTBC Financial collected 0.52 percent, while Fubon Financial added 0.65 percent, First Financial fell 0.24 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.41 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.32 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.82 percent, Largan Precision eased 0.17 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 3.02 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.99 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.33 percent, Nan Ya Plastic was down 0.58 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.12 percent and Taiwan Cement, United Microelectronics Corporation, Cathay Financial and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday and the losses accelerated going into the close.

The Dow plunged 633 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 30,303.17, while the NASDAQ tumbled 355.47 points or 2.61 percent to end at 13,270.60 and the S&P 500 dropped 98.85 points or 2.57 percent to close at 3,750.77.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as traders worried about recent speculative trading by retail investors amid continued spikes by heavily shorted stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - which skyrocketed on the day, leading to concerns hedge funds may need to sell other securities to offset their mounting losses.

Stocks sank further following the Federal Reserve's first monetary policy announcement of the year. The Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected and will maintain its asset purchase program at the current pace. But traders were disappointed the central bank did not provide clarity about the outlook for its bond purchases.

In earnings news, shares of aerospace leader Boeing (BA) and coffee giant Starbucks (SBUX) tumbled after disappointing reports, while shares of Microsoft (MSFT) ticked higher after beating the street.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for manufactured durable goods rose by much less than expected in December.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after data showed a substantial drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week, although the upside was limited by ongoing demand concerns caused by the . West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $0.24 or 0.5 percent at $52.85 a barrel.

