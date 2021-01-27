Japan Retail Sales Slip 0.3% On Year In December

The value of retail sales in Japan was down 0.3 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - coming in at 14.434 trillion yen.

That beat expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the downwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in November (originally 0.7 percent).

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales sank 0.8 percent after sliding a downwardly revised 2.1 percent in November (originally -2.0 percent).

For the fourth quarter of 2020, retail sales were up 2.0 percent on year and 0.2 percent on quarter at 39.431 trillion yen.

For all of 2020, retail sales were down 3.3 percent at 146.438 trillion yen.

Economic News

