IPO Alert: Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is scheduled to make its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market today (January 28), under the ticker symbol "OCDX."

The Raritan, New Jersey-based Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is global provider of in vitro diagnostics to hospitals, clinics, blood banks and donor centers, where they are used to help diagnose certain conditions, such as cancer or heart attacks, and infectious diseases, such as hepatitis, HIV, and COVID-19.

The company has launched two COVID-19 antibody tests which have 100% specificity, and a COVID-19 antigen test. The COVID-19 antibody tests detect whether a patient has been previously infected by COVID-19 and the COVID-19 antigen test detects whether a patient is currently infected by COVID-19. All the three tests have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA and have also been granted CE Mark.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has offered to sell 76 million ordinary shares at a price of 17 per share in the IPO. The underwriters have an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 11.4 million shares. The offering, which is scheduled to close on February 1, 2021, is expected to rake in gross proceeds of $1.292 billion.

Ortho intends to use offering net proceeds to redeem $160 million of 7.375% senior notes due 2025 and $270 million of 7.250% senior notes due 2028, in each case issued by certain of Ortho's subsidiaries, repay borrowings under its dollar term loan facility, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include further repayment of indebtedness.

As of September 27, 2020, Ortho had a total debt of $3.71 billion.

Underwriters of the IPO:

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Credit Suisse, UBS Securities, Evercore ISI, Piper Sandler, NG Financial Markets, Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc., Nomura Securities, TCG Capital Markets, Drexel Hamilton, H.C. Wainwright & Co., Samuel A. Ramirez & Co, Siebert Williams Shank & Co.

Financial numbers:

The company's revenue has increased over the years from 2016 to 2019 - $1.54 billion in 2016; $1.69 billion in 2017; $1.78 billion in 2018; and $1.80 billion in 2019.

However, for the nine months ended September 27, 2020, the company reported net revenue was $1.25 billion, about 5.9% lower than $1.33 billion reported in the prior year, primarily due to decreased shipments to customers as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

