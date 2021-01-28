European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due

Economic confidence from euro area and flash consumer prices from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Swiss foreign trade data for December is due. The trade surplus totaled CHF4.45 billion in November.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway releases retail sales and unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.2 percent in three months to November.

At 3.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic Research is slated to issue Swedish economic tendency survey results.

Also, Spain's unemployment data for the fourth quarter is due. The jobless rate is expected to rise to 16.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 16.26 percent in the third quarter.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to publish retail sales and unemployment figures for December. Economists expect the jobless rate to climb to 8.4 percent from 7.7 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes and consumer confidence survey results.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is slated to issue euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 89.5 in January from 90.4 in December.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's flash consumer price data for January. Economists forecast consumer prices to rise 0.7 percent annually, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in December.

