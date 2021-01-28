Finland Jobless Rate Rises In December

Finland's jobless rate rose in December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 7.8 percent in December from 6.9 percent in November. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 48,000 to 212,000 in December from 164,000 in the last year.

The employment rate fell to 70.7 percent in December from 73.0 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons fell by 74,000 from a year ago to 2.496 million.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.2 percent in December.

