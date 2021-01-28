Turkey Economic Confidence Rises In January

Turkey's economic confidence increased in January, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The economic confidence index rose to 96.2 in January from 94.7 in December. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 99.3.

The consumer confidence index rose to 83.3 in January from 80.1 in the previous month.

The measure of manufacturing industry morale fell to 109.0 in January and the confidence index for services increased to 101.9.

The confidence measures for retail trade decreased to 108.5 in January, and that for construction sector fell to 84.2.

