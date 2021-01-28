Norway Retail Sales Drop In December

Norway's retail sales dropped in December, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

Retail sales declined 5.7 percent month-on-month in December, after a 2.9 percent increase in November.

Sales of information, communication and equipment declined 15.3 percent monthly in December. Sales of other household equipment and culture and recreation of goods fell by 10.7 percent and 12.7 percent, respectively.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales decreased 5.7 percent monthly in December, after a 3.1 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales increased 8.0 percent in December, after a 13.8 percent rise in the prior month.

