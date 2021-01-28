Denmark Business Confidence Falls In January

Denmark's confidence decrease in January, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The industrial confidence index fell to -3 in January from to -2 in December.

The overall business confidence rose to 95.3 in January from 97.8 in the previous month.

The confidence index in the construction sector fell to -6 in January from -5 in the prior month.

The morale in the services sector declined to -11 in January from -8 in the preceding month.

The retail sector confidence index was zero in January compared to 10 in the previous month.

Economic News

