Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: SIOX, CLVS, SENS, AGTC, AXDX…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) is up over 9% at $2.78 in pre-market trading, on no news. The company's pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies.

2. Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) is up over 9% at $8.70 in pre-market hours Thursday, on no news. The company Rubraca, a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, which is approved for the treatment of ovarian cancer and prostate cancer. Earlier this month, the company announced its preliminary, unaudited global product revenues for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Rubraca global product revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is estimated to range between $43 million and $43.5 million compared to $38.8 million for Q3 2020 and $39.3 million for Q4 2019.

3. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is up nearly 8% in pre-market trading Thursday, on no news. The company's flagship product is Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, which is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days. The Premarket Approval supplement application to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM System to 180 days is under FDA review, with a decision anticipated in the first half of this year. Last week, the company announced a bought deal offering of $100 million, and it was expected to close on Jan.26, 2021.

4. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is up over 7% at $4.80 in pre-market trading. The company's phase I/II clinical trials evaluating AAV gene therapy product candidates in patients with achromatopsia caused by CNGB3 or CNGA3 mutations, dubbed ACHMB3 and ACHMA3 trials, have for the first time provided quantitative evidence of improvements in visual sensitivity.

5. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is up over 5% at $0.80 in pre-market trading Thursday on being provided an extension till March 15, 2021 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq $1.00 minimum bid price rule.

In the Red

1. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) is down nearly 17% at $12.45 in pre-market trading Thursday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up nearly 25% yesterday on no news. On Jan.12, the company announced that it expects total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be approximately $3.1 million compared to $3.5 million in the year-ago period.

2. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is down over 11% at $2.38 in pre-market hours on no news. The lead drug candidate is Levosimendan for the treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension associated with Heart Failure and preserved Ejection Fraction (PH-HFpEF). The company is moving forward with its plan to advance Levosimendan into phase III study and expects to reach an agreement with the FDA on a path forward before the end of this quarter. Earlier this month, the company acquired PH Precision Med (PHPM), a privately-held clinical stage biotech company focused on developing Imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Imatinib is a phase III ready candidate.

