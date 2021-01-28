Sweden Economic Confidence Improves In January

Sweden's economic confidence rose in January, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.

The economic tendency indicator rose to 100 in January from 95.9 in December.

The consumer confidence index increased to 93.1 in January from 92.0 in the prior month.

The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 113.3 in January from 107.6 in the preceding month.

The retail trade confidence index decreased to 96.2 in January from 98.1 in the previous month.

The measure of construction morale rose to 94.9 in January from 95.9 in the prior month.

