Hungary Jobless Rate Declines In December

Hungary's jobless rate fell during the October to December period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate declined to 4.2 percent during the October to December period from 4.4 percent during the September to November period.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 196,500 during the October to December period from 203,800 in the previous three months.

The youth unemployment rate was 11.5 percent in the three months ended December.

The employment rate rose to 60.5 percent during the October to December from 60.4 percent in the prior three months.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.