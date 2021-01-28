Italy Consumer Confidence Weakens In January

Italy's consumer confidence weakened in January, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 100.7 in January from 101.1 in December. Economists had expected a score of 100.5.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 95.1 in January from 96.0 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 95.6.

The economic sentiment index fell to 83.4 in January from 83.5 in the prior month.

The confidence rose to 87.9 in January from 87.7 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index rose to 138.0 from 136.0 in the prior month.

The indicator for services sector grew to 82.0 from 78.4 in December and that for retail decreased to 87.9 from 88.2.

