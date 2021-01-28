Portugal Consumer Confidence Increases In January

Portugal's consumer confidence rose in January, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence indicator rose to -23.1 in January from -24.3 in December.

The manufacturing confidence index fell to -15.1 in January from -13.3 in the previous month.

The construction sector morale increased to -13.0 in January from -14.7 in the prior month.

The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector declined to -12.2 in January and the confidence measure in the services sector grew to -17.6.

The economic climate indicator decreased to -0.9 from -0.4 in December.

