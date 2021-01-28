Wall Street Aims To Open Broadly Lower

On Thursday, traders might be focusing on initial Jobless Claims, New Home Sales, and leading economic indicators.

Concerns on growing pandemic and potential of violence after the swearing-in at Washington are influencing investor sentiments.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher.

Major corporates such as Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and Tesla (TSLA) will be reporting their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 46.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 53.25 points.

The U.S. major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained firmly negative on Wednesday. The Dow tumbled 633.87 points or 2.1 percent to 30,303.17, the Nasdaq plunged 355.47 points or 2.6 percent to 13,270.60 and the S&P 500 slumped 98.85 points or 2.6 percent to 3,750.77.

On the economic front, the Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the fourth quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 4.1 percent, while it was up 33.4 percent.

The Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods (Advance) for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $83.8 billion, while the deficit was $84.8 billion in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 875K, up from 900K in the previous week.

Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 68.17 points, or 1.91 percent, to 3,505.18. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 2.55 percent at 28,550.77.

Japanese shares ended sharply lower. The Nikkei average fell 437.79 points, or 1.53 percent, to 28,197.42, while the broader Topix index closed 1.14 percent lower at 1,838.85.

Australian ended deep in the red. The benchmark index fell as much as 2.4 percent, down 130.90 points, or 1.93 percent, at 6,649.70. The broader All Ordinaries index fell 142.60 points, or 2.02 percent, to 6,917.60.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 56.00 points or 0.39 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is losing 49.27 points or 0.75 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 65.83 points or 0.47 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.11 percent.

