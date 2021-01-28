DoJ Launches Global Action Against NetWalker Ransomware

The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched a global action against NetWalker ransomware that allegedly targeted hospitals during the ongoing (COVID-19) pandemic. The coordinated international law enforcement action enabled the seizure of almost half a million dollars worth of cryptocurrencies from NetWalker that was extorted from victims as ransom payments.

NetWalker ransomware attacks have specifically targeted the healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking advantage of the global crisis to extort victims. It has also impacted numerous other victims, including companies, municipalities, law enforcement, emergency services, school districts, colleges, and universities.

The DoJ has charged Canadian national Sebastien Vachon-Desjardin in the Middle District of Florida for allegedly obtaining at least over $27.6 million as a result of the offenses charged in the indictment. He is charged for NetWalker ransomware attacks in which tens of millions of dollars were allegedly obtained.

The law enforcement seized approximately $454,530.19 in cryptocurrency from ransom payments, and disabled the dark web hidden resource page used to communicate with NetWalker ransomware victims. The seized amount included ransom payments made by victims of three separate NetWalker ransomware attacks.

According to court documents, NetWalker operates as a so-called ransomware-as-a-service model, featuring "developers" and "affiliates." Developers are responsible for creating and updating the ransomware and making it available to affiliates. Affiliates are responsible for identifying and attacking high-value victims with the ransomware. After a victim pays, developers and affiliates split the ransom.

The authorities in Bulgaria also seized a dark web hidden resource used by NetWalker ransomware affiliates to provide payment instructions and communicate with victims. The Bulgarian National Investigation Service provided the support.

The rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies also gave threat actors an efficient and anonymous method to extract ransom from victims while hiding their trail. According to a prediction by Cybersecurity Ventures, global ransomware damages are forecast to reach $20 billion by 2021, copared to the estimated $325 million in damages in 2015.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News