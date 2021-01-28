South Korea Industrial Production Jumps 3.7% In December

Industrial output in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 0.3 percent gain in November.

On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 3.4 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.9 percent following the 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Manufacturing production rose 3.4 percent on year after rising 0.7 percent a month earlier - while construction output sank an annual 2.5 percent after falling 0.8 percent in November.

Economic News

