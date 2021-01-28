South Korea Retail Sales Rise 0.2% In December

The total value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That followed the 1.0 percent contraction in November.

On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped 2.0 percent after sinking 1.5 percent in the previous month.

