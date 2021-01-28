Japan Unemployment Rate Holds Firm At 2.9% In December

The unemployment rate in Japan was a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was unchanged from the November reading but was shy of forecasts for 3.0 percent.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.06 - unchanged and in line with expectations.

Economic News

