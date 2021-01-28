Australia Producer Prices Climb 0.5% On Quarter In Q4

Final demand producer prices were up 0.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Friday - following the 0.4 percent gain in the previous three months.

There were quarterly price rises in building construction (+0.5 percent), childcare services (+7.9 percent) and accommodation (+4.3 percent).

There were quarterly declines in specialized machinery and equipment manufacturing (-2.4 percent), sugar and confectionary manufacturing (-5.2 percent) and cigarette and tobacco manufacturing (-5.0 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices slipped 0.1 percent after sinking 0.4 percent in the three months prior.

