Cresco Labs Launches High Supply Live Cartridges In California And Illinois

Cresco Labs, a multi-state cannabis operator, has expanded its High Supply Brand portfolio with the launch of 1.0 g and 0.5 mg Live Cartridges in dispensaries across California and Illinois.

The new High Supply Live Cartridges deliver cannabis oil rich in flavorful live terpenes, with approachable pricing for cannabis enthusiasts as well as value shoppers, the Chicago, Illinois-based company noted. The High Supply brand products are available in California, Illinois and Arizona.

Cresco Labs now has a portfolio with eight distinct brands that offer cannabis products at different price points to meet the diverse needs of its different , patients and customers.

"We are continuing to work to round out our brand portfolio with a variety of price points and products targeted towards different users and occasions. Our focus on building our House of Brands has led to widespread success with strong growth from both our new brands like High Supply and our existing portfolio of brands," said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs.

The launch of High Supply Live Cartridges follows the company's recent introduction into the market of Cresco 1.0 g liquid live resin vape cartridges.

The High Supply Live Cartridges use quality cannabis flower that is carefully extracted to a broad-spectrum oil. The natural cannabis aromas and flavors are enhanced by blending in live resin terpenes extracted from fresh frozen material, according to Cresco Labs.

The High Supply Live Cartridges do not contain THC boosters, distillate or other harmful additives like MCT oil and vitamin E acetate. They come in a variety of Sativa, Indica and Hybrid terpene blends and are competitively priced among other vapes in California and Illinois, according to the company.

In December, Cresco Labs announced the launch of its eighth cannabis brand, Wonder Wellness Co. The company said it expects Wonder Wellness will address the direct needs of the large segment of consumers who are accepting of cannabis, but have yet to enter the category.

The brand made its debut in Illinois with Wonder Minis, a line of 3 mg hard sweets focused on effects-driven benefits.

Cresco Labs' other seven cannabis brands are Cresco, Mindy's Chef Led Artisanal Edibles, Remedi, Cresco Reserve, High Supply, Good News, and FloraCal.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News