Estonia Retail Sales Rise In December

Estonia retail sales increased in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 7.0 percent year-on-year in December.

Sales in stores selling via mail order or internet rose the most by 30 percent in December. Sales of manufacturing goods grew 9.0 percent yearly and those of specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys increased 18.0 percent.

Sales in grocery stores gained 4.0 percent and sales of automotive fuels surged 7.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 13.0 percent due to the Christmas and year-end sales in December.

In 2020, retail sales rose 4.0 percent compared to a year ago.

Stores selling manufactured goods had the biggest growth in turnover at 6.0 percent and turnover of grocery stores increased 4.0 percent in 2020, Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

"At the same time, turnover fell by 4% in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel," Tiigiste added.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.