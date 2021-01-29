Germany's Jobless Rate Rises In December

Germany's unemployment rate rose marginally in December, the labor force survey from Destatis showed on Friday.

The jobless rate climbed to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent in November. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.4 percent in December.

The number of unemployed increased 562,000, or 40.3 percent. According to labor force survey, 1.95 million people were unemployed in December, up 0.5 percent on November.

Data showed that the number of persons in employment dropped by unadjusted 148,000, or -0.3 percent on month, which was normal for that time of the year. The relevant average for December over the past five years was -127,000.

In the fourth quarter, the average number of persons in employment was roughly 44.8 million.

