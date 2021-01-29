Dutch Retail Sales Drop In December

Dutch retail sales declined for the first time in eight months in December due to the closure of non-food stores, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail turnover dropped 3.1 percent year-on-yearly in December, following a 10.3 percent growth in November.

The Cabinet announced a strict lockdown on 14 December 2020 to prevent infection, the agency said.

Turnover in non-food stores contracted 22.6 percent in December, while food stores grew 9.3 percent each from the previous year. Online turnover surged 58.3 percent.

In 2020, retail turnover posted its second highest growth of 5.9 percent, following a 3.3 percent rise in 2019. Turnover grew the most on record in 2001, when it was up by 6.0 percent.

