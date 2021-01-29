Norway Jobless Rate At 6-month High In January

Norway's unemployment rate climbed to its highest in six months at the start of the year, figures from the public employment service NAV showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to 4.40 percent from 3.80 percent in December. Economists had forecast a score of 4.30 percent.

The rate was the highest since July last year when it was 4.9 percent.

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 2.4 percent.

The number of unemployed rose to 123,969 persons from 106,941 in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.