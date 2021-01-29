Hungary Wages Growth Slows In November

Hungary's average gross earnings growth eased slightly in November, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Average gross earnings grew 8.6 percent year-on-year in November, following an 8.8 percent increase in October and September.

The latest wages growth was the lowest since December 2016, when it was 5.7 percent.

The average gross earning rose to HUF 438,246 in November from HUF 397,364 in the previous month.

Net earnings rose 8.6 percent annually in November, after a 8.8 percent in the prior month. Earnings increased to HUF 291,433 from HUF 264,247 in the preceding month.

Economic News

