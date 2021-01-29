Japan Housing Starts Fall Further In December

Japan's housing starts declined further in December, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Friday.

Housing starts declined 9.0 percent year-on-year in December, following 3.7 percent fall in November. Economists had expected decrease of 3.8 percent.

Annualized housing starts fell to 784,000 in December from 819,000 in the previous month.

Data also showed that construction orders received by the big 50 contractors decreased 1.3 percent on a yearly basis in December, following a 4.7 percent decline in November.

Economic News

