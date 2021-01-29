Turkey Trade Deficit Narrows In December

Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in December from last year, amid a rise in exports and imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The trade deficit decreased to $4.530 billion in December from $4.668 billion in the same period last year.

Exports grew 16.0 percent annually in December and imports surged 11.6 percent.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, exports grew 18.5 percent and imports accelerated 18.3 percent.

During January to December, exports decreased 6.3 percent yearly and imports rose 4.3 percent. The trade deficit rose to $49.915 billion from $29.512 billion in the previous year.

