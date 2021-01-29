Austria Producer Prices Decline Slows In December

Austria's producer prices declined at a softer pace in December, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The producer price index decreased 1.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.4 percent fall in November.

The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a fall in energy prices and intermediate goods by 3.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 0.6 percent and consumer goods remained unchanged in December.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in December, following a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

In 2020, producer prices declined to 1.6 percent.

In the fourth quarter, producer prices fell 1.3 percent annually and rose 0.6 percent quarterly.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.