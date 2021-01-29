Italy Producer Prices Decline Further

Italy's producer prices declined further in December, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The producer price index declined 1.8 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.3 percent fall in November.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in December, after a 0.2 percent declined in the preceding month.

In the domestic market, producer prices grew 0.5 percent month-on-month and declined by 2.3 percent from a year ago in December.

Producer prices in the foreign market increased 0.3 percent monthly in December and decreased 0.8 percent yearly.

In 2020, producer prices declined 3.4 percent.

