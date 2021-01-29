Greece Producer Prices Continue To Fall

Greece producer prices continued to decline in December, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.

The producer prices index declined 8.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 8.0 percent fall in November.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the domestic market decreased by 6.0 percent and those of non-domestic market declined 14.0 percent in December.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy dropped 17.3 percent in December and those of non-durable consumer goods fell 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 2.3 percent. Prices for durable goods and intermediate goods gained 1.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.8 percent in December, following a 0.3 percent rise in the prior month.

For the January to December period, producer prices decreased by 7.3 percent.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales turnover declined 7.9 percent annually in November, after a 4.3 percent growth in October.

On a monthly basis, retail sales turnover fell 12.3 percent in November.

Retail sales volume decreased 6.9 percent yearly in November and fell 10.9 percent from a month ago.

Economic News

