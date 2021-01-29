Spain Consumer Prices Recovers In January

Spain's consumer prices rose for the first time in ten months in January, flash data published by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Consumer prices increased 0.6 percent year-on-year in January, after 0.5 percent in December.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent rise in December and November.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.6 percent yearly in January and declined 0.3 percent a month ago.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales declined 1.5 percent in December, following a 3.9 percent fall in November.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.0 percent in December, after a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.

