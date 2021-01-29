Latvia Retail Sales Fall In December

Latvia's retail sales declined in December, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

Retail sales decreased a calendar adjusted 4.4 percent year-over-year in December, after a 1.6 percent rise in November.

Turnover of retail trade in non-food products declined 13.1 percent yearly in December.

Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuels and food products rose by 6.1 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent in December, following a 1.8 percent decline in the previous month.

In 2020, retail sales turnover rose 1.5 percent.

